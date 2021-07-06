Nestlé’s (NSRGY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $125.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.55. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $361.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 26.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

