Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rémy Cointreau from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.90 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

