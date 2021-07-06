zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €320.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €233.50 ($274.71).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €277.40 ($326.35) on Tuesday. zooplus has a 12 month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12 month high of €282.00 ($331.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €248.94.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

