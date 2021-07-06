Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Rennova Health shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 176,158,900 shares changing hands.

About Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA)

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rennova Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rennova Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.