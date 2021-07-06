KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.34. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.34, with a volume of 8,750 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.42.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$310.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.85%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

