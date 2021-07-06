CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.60

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.60 and traded as high as C$16.74. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.66, with a volume of 62,554 shares trading hands.

CRT.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 39.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.87%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

