Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $14.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.84. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $154.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 52-week low of $83.09 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

