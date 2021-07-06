Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.74

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and traded as high as $48.41. Metro shares last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTRAF shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

