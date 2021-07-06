Short Interest in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expands By 16.6%

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 232,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

