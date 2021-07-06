Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Short Interest Up 16.8% in June

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 12,080,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

