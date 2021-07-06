H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.