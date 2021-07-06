Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $171.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.62.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

