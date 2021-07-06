Stifel Nicolaus Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$47.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ANCUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.78.

ANCUF stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

