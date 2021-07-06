adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $187.69 on Friday. adidas has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $189.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.85.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is 105.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

