Critical Comparison: Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) vs. Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Forward Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Karat Packaging and Forward Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00 Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karat Packaging currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.34%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Forward Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and Forward Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A Forward Industries 0.12% -18.96% -7.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karat Packaging and Forward Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forward Industries $34.48 million 0.90 -$1.77 million ($0.12) -26.08

Karat Packaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forward Industries.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

