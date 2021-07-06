Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to announce $20.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.38 billion. Humana reported sales of $19.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $81.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 billion to $82.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $89.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.96 billion to $91.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

HUM opened at $451.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

