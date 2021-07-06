Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,235 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price objective on Relx (LON:REL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on REL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,092.13 ($27.33).

LON REL opened at GBX 1,974.50 ($25.80) on Friday. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,984.50 ($25.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,889.10. The stock has a market cap of £38.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

