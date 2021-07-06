Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.93 on Friday. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.18.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
