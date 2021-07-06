Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.93 on Friday. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.18.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.