Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a focus list rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Navient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. Navient has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.14.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Navient will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,350,000 after buying an additional 227,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 208,692 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

