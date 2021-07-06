TD Securities Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$9.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.60.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$562.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$4.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.23.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,864,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,043 shares in the company, valued at C$5,951,006.65.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

