First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.83.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $90.82 on Friday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

