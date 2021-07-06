EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ (EYPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.31.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

