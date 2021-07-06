Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell.

RTMVY stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

