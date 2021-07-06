FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Reduced by Analyst

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wipro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.7% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 1.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 5.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Wipro by 13.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

