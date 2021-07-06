Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Deckers Outdoor Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

NYSE DECK opened at $392.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.06. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $184.21 and a 12-month high of $396.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

