VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $485.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.88. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 614,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 4,934.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 619,022 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 1,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 399.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

