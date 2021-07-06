FY2021 EPS Estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.96.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.50.

LVMUY stock opened at $157.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $165.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.16.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

