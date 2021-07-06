FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CNX Resources Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNX. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

