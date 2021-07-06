Shaw Communications Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SJR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

