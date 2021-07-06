Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMHC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of TMHC opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,022,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

