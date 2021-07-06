William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get Ooma alerts:

OOMA opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.79 million, a PE ratio of -177.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.76. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $98,365.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ooma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.