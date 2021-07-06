PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PFLT opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at $22,783,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,794,000 after acquiring an additional 163,880 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,757,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.