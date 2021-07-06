Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ REPH opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

