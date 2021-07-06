The Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $410.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.77.

GS stock opened at $374.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 44.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,953,000 after purchasing an additional 278,179 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

