Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Up 21.5% in June

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 551,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $264.66 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $196.96 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.72.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,725 shares of company stock worth $719,548. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

