Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Short Interest Update

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 991,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Arco Platform by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arco Platform by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Arco Platform by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Arco Platform by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $950.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.66. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

