Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Up 21.6% in June

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,273,000 after buying an additional 300,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.