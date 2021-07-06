Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grainger plc (LON:GRI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 295.80 ($3.86). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 295.60 ($3.86), with a volume of 680,424 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRI shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

Get Grainger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 289.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Grainger’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($391.32).

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.