Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) to “Buy”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $510.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tecan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $469.70 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 1 year low of $353.00 and a 1 year high of $515.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.96.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

