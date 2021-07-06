Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

