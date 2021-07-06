Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday. Aegis started coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.44.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.92). On average, research analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Immunic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

