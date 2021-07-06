Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has SEK 105 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of SEK 103.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordea Bank Abp to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Pareto Securities began coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

