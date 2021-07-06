FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

