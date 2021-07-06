Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $190,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

