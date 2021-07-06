Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $90.79 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.73.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,285,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after buying an additional 827,514 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after buying an additional 207,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $107,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

