FY2021 Earnings Forecast for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Issued By Truist Securiti

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for WideOpenWest in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million.

WOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

NYSE:WOW opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.10. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in WideOpenWest by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.