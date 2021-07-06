KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of KBC Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

