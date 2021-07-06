South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of South32 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.00. South32 has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

