Brokers Set Expectations for Devon Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

Devon Energy stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,220,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

