The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $38.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.57.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

